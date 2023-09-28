Arteta ‘obsessed’ with replacing Fenerbahce-linked midfielder with €15m Betis star at Arsenal

Arsenal star Mikel Arteta is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with signing a new midfielder in January and is keen on Real Betis star Guido Rodriguez.

It’s claimed the 29-year-old is being targeted to replace Jorginho, who could be leaving for Fenerbahce.

Jorginho completed a shock move to Arsenal during the winter transfer window earlier this year.

The Gunners paid around £12m to snatch him from Chelsea after they failed to tempt Brighton into selling Moises Caicedo.

The veteran midfielder impressed for Arsenal during last season’s run-in but he has barely featured for the London outfit at the start of this campaign.

Jorginho started in Arsenal’s victory over Brentford in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night after being restricted to just four substitute appearances in the Premier League.

His mistake in the North London derby proved costly for Arsenal and Nacional claim that Arteta has lost ‘trust’ in the former Blues man.

Sport Italia add that Jorginho is ‘not at the centre’ of Arteta’s plans so he is ‘favouring’ a transfer elsewhere ahead of January.

It is noted that a transfer ‘could even take place in January’ and Fenerbahce ‘want to get back into the game so as not to miss out on the purchase’ after they ‘tried to sign him in the summer’.

The Gunners are the ‘major suitors’ for Guido, who ‘believes that he is prepared to make the leap to a more ambitious and powerful team, where he can compete in the Champions League and fight for all the titles’, according to Nacional.

Guido has ‘no intention of renewing’ his contract, which runs until 2025, and it’s thought Betis have set an asking price of €15m for the midfielder, which shouldn’t prove to be a problem for Arteta’s side.

Jorginho’s exit would be a shame for Declan Rice, who says he’s learning a lot in training from the Italian.

“The one that surprised me so much, well not surprise me as I knew he was such a good player anyway, but playing with him everyday in training and seeing how he is because he’s not the biggest is Jorginho.

“He is like, his brain, the way it works as a holding midfielder – I have just been trying to pick up little things off of him because he is always in position, he always knows when to pass, always creates time for himself – he is an outstanding trainer and I’ve been trying to take bits from his game as well.”

