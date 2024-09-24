Mikel Arteta has hinted that Martin Odegaard could return for Arsenal next month, with several teenagers likely to play against Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Odegaard injured his ankle on international duty with Norway and it was feared he would miss at least two months.

However, Arsenal manager Arteta has said “it will be a matter of weeks” with his captain not expected to play for Norway during next month’s international break.

“I think it will be a matter of weeks, but how long exactly I cannot tell,” he said (via Kaya Kaynak for Football London).

“We might get a surprise but I think it’s unlikely he’ll be back before the international break.”

Arsenal host League One Bolton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and Arteta is expected to make lots of changes.

Two players who could start are teenagers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The former is regarded as the best youth player to come out of the Hale End academy since Bukayo Saka.

“They see the opportunity and want to grab it with both hands,” Arteta said about the duo. “They are great to work with.”

Asked to provide team news, the Spaniard said: “I always prefer the facts to words than supposing things. Let’s see who is available tomorrow and then we can talk about dark arts.

“Unfortunately there will be a few players not available. Tomorrow you will find out.”

Arteta could be forced to start one of three teenage goalkeepers against Bolton with second-choice goalkeeper Neto cup tied and David Raya potentially injured.

Jack Porter, 16, is an option with summer signing Tommy Setford not fully fit. Also in Arteta’s mind should be 18-year-olds Alexei Rojas and Brian Okonkwo, while Lucas Nygaard has only just returned to training after injury.

“Let’s see how they are today,” the Spanish manager said on Raya. “We’ll try to make a call on that if we believe that’s a possibility.”

Leandro Trossard is suspended for the Carabao Cup clash and Arteta has confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko will be out for a few more weeks. Other left-back absentees include Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arteta has had time to reflect on Sunday’s draw against Manchester City but is still refusing to comment on Trossard’s red card.

“I reflected post match and it’s the same reflection today,” he said when asked about the sending off.

“We had to play the game that we had to play,” he added. “The first 15 minutes, we couldn’t. They played 30 seconds with 10 men. Look what they did. It’s normal what they did.

“Unfortunately we’ve been in the same situation. We were in that same situation with Granit and we lost 5-0. We’d better learn. If not I would be very thick.”

A lot has been made of the Gunners’ defensive set-up over the last few months and Arteta was asked if he has been influenced by Jose Mourinho.

“More than influence I think you learn a lot from other top coaches and you try to understand why they’ve been successful,” he responded.

“You might have an idea at this level, but if it goes in a different direction do you have the ability to adapt.”

