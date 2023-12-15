Arsenal boss Arteta praises ‘well-run process’ after avoiding punishment for Newcastle comments

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised the “well-run process” which helped him avoid punishment following an FA charge for his comments after his side’s defeat at Newcastle United.

The Spanish boss called the decision to let Anthony Gordon’s goal stand in the 1-0 Premier League loss on November 4 “embarrassing” and a “disgrace”.

He was later charged by the FA for breaking Rule E3.1 – which could have resulted in a ban but it was revealed on Thursday evening that he has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

“I think it was a really good, well-run process,” Arteta said during a press conference. “It gave the opportunity for both of us to say how we felt.

“I think we have to draw a line now and look at how we can be more constructive. I felt a lot of sympathy to be fair as I explained the pressure we feel as managers and how important details are.

“The reality was that 14 managers lost their jobs and we depend on results. When the outcome is that important we depend on it. I think it was a really good process.”

Asked what suggestions he made during the case, Arteta said: “Those are private meetings that I can’t explain. Sorry.”

It has been reported that the FA wanted to make an example out of Arteta as the manager of one of the biggest clubs in the country and he has admitted he has a “huge duty” as Arsenal boss.

“I think we have a huge duty,” he said. “It’s part of our job and our role to represent ourselves in the best way every day.”

Arteta added that can not say whether or not he would make the same comments again.

“In life, that’s too easy,” he said. “What would I have done if I knew?

“It was done. I defended my opinion. I’m fully supportive of how we have to improve the game. We have the duty to do that. It’s good to discuss things in an open way.”

Arsenal host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli is “in contention” to play.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Elneny is ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury during the Gunners’ Champions League draw against PSV on Tuesday.

Arteta revealed: “Martinelli is feeling good. He’ll be in contention.

“Mo had to be subbed. He felt something in his hamstring. It doesn’t look too serious so he’ll be with us soon we hope.”

