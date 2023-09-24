Arteta ‘private’ decision about ‘devastated’ Arsenal star evident as £30m man is ‘made clear’ of verdict

Journalist Ben Jacobs thinks it would have been “made clear” to David Raya before this season that he is Mikel Arteta’s first-choice ‘keeper at Arsenal.

The Gunners spent around £200m on new signings during the summer transfer window as Raya followed Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice in joining the Premier League giants.

Raya has signed for Arsenal from Brentford on an initial loan deal a £3m loan fee) and this transfer includes the obligation to buy for £27m next summer.

Aaron Ramsdale has shone for Arsenal in recent years but he has been by ousted Raya in recent weeks. The Spaniard has started against Everton, PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ex-Premier League attacker Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Ramsdale will be “devastated” by this recent development and the goalkeeper has been encouraged to secure a move elsewhere.

Speaking before Sunday’s North London derby, Jacobs explained why he thinks it’s been “made clear” that Raya is Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper.

“What we’ve seen is Arteta start with Ramsdale, which I think is normal because Raya had only just arrived and the manager has now shown his hand in the last Premier League game, and the Champions League,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“I think that starting Raya in the last Premier League game, was to give him game time ahead of the Champions League, and then playing him in the Champions League illustrates once again that whatever Arteta says in public, privately at the moment, Raya is seen as the number one goalkeeper.

“But of course, games come thick and fast and it will be very interesting to see whether Ramsdale is restored for the North London Derby just because Raya played in the last two games in a very short space of time. And that would ultimately I think, be indicative of rotation due to a congested fixture calendar.

“You can argue it whatever way you like, but whichever goalkeeper starts the Champions League, is effectively your number one goalkeeper, and I don’t see Arteta if everything goes according to plan, rotating in the Champions League.

“So I think now, the Arsenal manager is basically saying one thing that all spots are open, and it’s highly competitive, but through his actions, revealing another thing, which is Raya is the number one.

“I just don’t think that Raya would have chosen Arsenal without hesitation as well, it must be said, and knowing that it will turn into a permanent move unless, in the build-up to that transfer, it was made clear to him that he was above Ramsdale in the pecking order.”

