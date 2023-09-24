Arteta professes ‘love’ for Arsenal star and explains what Gunners ‘lacked’ against Tottenham

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal went ahead twice against Spurs in the 2-2 draw at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta insists he and his players remain fully behind Jorginho despite the defender’s mistake at the Emirates, and explained what his side lacked in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Arsenal twice gave up the lead at the Emirates with Son Heung-min scoring a brace to earn a point for Tottenham in the North London derby.

An own-goal from Romero in the 26th minute broke the deadlock at the Emirates, with the Argentina defender deflecting Bukayo Saka’s shot beyond team-mate Guglielmo Vicario.

Son fired home before half-time from James Maddison’s cross, but Arsenal made the perfect start following the restart when Romero was penalised for handball after he blocked Ben White’s shot from close proximity, with the decision bemusing Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou.

Saka rolled home the 54th-minute spot-kick but 108 seconds later Tottenham were level when Maddison won possession from Jorginho and played in Son, who netted his 150th Spurs goal.

It was probably a fair result, but Arteta says it was frustrating to give up the lead twice and believes “that affected the team emotionally”.

Arteta said: “We are very disappointed not to earn the three points, that’s for sure, and especially when you go in front twice in the game and have the opportunity to win it.

“We had control of the game, could have made it 2-0 with Gabi and then you concede the goal and you have to bounce back. We did and scored the goal but it’s a shame that within a minute you concede the other one.

“I think that affected the team emotionally quite a lot and we lacked some composure to make more passes in the final third.”

Arteta also leapt to the defence of Jorginho, who was introduced at half-time in place of the injured Declan Rice, after the ex-Chelsea midfielder was robbed of possession by Maddison for Tottenham’s second goal.

“What happened is I love him and we love him,” the Arsenal boss insisted.

“Errors are part of football. They’re allowed to make errors because they play and we don’t play. We are all with him.”