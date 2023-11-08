Arteta ‘really happy’ with Arsenal’s ‘control’ vs Sevilla and provides Saka, Tomiyasu injury updates

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he was impressed by how well his players controlled the match in their 2-0 win over Sevilla on Wednesday night.

The Gunners cruised to three points in their fourth Champions League group stage match of the season, seeing off Europa League holders Sevilla by two goals to nil.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring with a well-worked goal, assisted by Bukayo Saka, who added made the night more comfortable for the hosts with a second-half finish.

Speaking after the win, Gunners manager Arteta said he was “really happy” with the level of “control” his players showed in a Champions League match.

OPINION: Martinelli runs Sevilla ragged as Arsenal pass another Champions League test with flying colours

He told TNT Sports: “I’m really happy with the performance from the team. They showed the aggression and commitment. Even when we lost the ball we were incredibly good to get it back. It’s hard in Europe to control it how we did.

“That’s why we won it. When you let them get set in your own half they are a dangerous team. We only allowed one shot in the 97th minute.

“Takehiro Tomiyasu was feeling something so we didn’t want to take a risk. Bukayo Saka, it’s a knock.

“The way we played in Newcastle I was really happy with so it was more about winning [this time]. I’m really happy.”

Arsenal goalscorer Trossard added that it was a “perfect night” after the Gunners had lost their last two matches.

“We played so well and created a lot,” the Belgian forward told TNT Sports. “It’s a perfect night for us.

“That’s why you play football – for nights like this. The crowd has been incredible and we wanted to give something back to them so it’s a great win for us.

“When I saw Jorginho on the ball I knew he would put it in behind for Bukayo Saka. It’s a great team goal and it set us up for the rest of the game.

“My biggest quality is that I can go on both feet. It doesn’t really matter for me if I play wide or inside. I have played in multiple positions in my career and it has helped me a lot.

“We want to win both games [left in the group stages] and that’s how we will approach it.”

Arsenal are next in action at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

READ MORE: Arsenal to swerve triple tax on Toney but move for Aston Villa man?