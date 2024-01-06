Arteta refuses to sanction Arsenal return to fix ‘weak’ position as manager picks out ‘priority’ transfer

According to reports, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is against ending Kieran Tierney’s loan spell with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

The Gunners have been without the Scotland international this season as he has spent the first six months of this campaign on loan in Spain with Real Sociedad.

Injuries seriously impacted the left-back during his time at the Emirates and he had slipped behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order before his exit in the summer.

Tierney was heavily linked with Newcastle United in the summer but he ended up securing himself a fresh start in La Liga.

The defender has been restricted to just nine starts in La Liga this season as a result of a hamstring injury. But he is now back to full fitness and has insisted that he “definitely” wants to remain with Real Sociedad until the summer.

“Several people have asked me about this but the answer is no. I am definitely staying here [in January],” Tierney told reporters.

“Arsenal fans are great, they always gave me a lot of support. During the four years I was there, I will always be grateful to the fans.”

When asked about his long-term future, Tierney added: “The decision is not mine. But the only thing I can say is that I love playing for Real. And I’m enjoying it very much.”

A report from Football Insider confirms ‘Tierney is not set to be brought back to Arsenal this month despite their search for a new left-back’. They add.

‘Football Insider revealed on Friday (5 January) that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has identified the left side of his rearguard as a weak area of the squad and wants to address the problem in the mid-season window. ‘It is believed the Gunners have no plans to bring the Scotland international back to the Emirates Stadium this month and are instead monitoring overseas targets as they look to bolster their squad. ‘Injuries held the 26-year-old back during his time with Arsenal and a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Arteta doesn’t want to bring the ex-Celtic man back. It is believed the Spaniard doesn’t feel he can rely on the defender to stay fit long-term. ‘Sources say “all signals” still point to the defender exiting the club in the summer window – whether that is to Sociedad or another side.’

Earlier this week, Football Insider suggested ‘Arsenal are keen to add a new left-back to their ranks this month’ and Arteta has ‘made it a priority’.

The report adds: ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the club are monitoring several overseas targets and it is now a priority for Arteta before the 1st February deadline.’