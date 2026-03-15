Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed his “gut feeling” about Max Dowman, who has been likened to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Dowman became the youngest scorer in Premier League history by sealing a priceless 2-0 victory for Arsenal against Everton on Saturday evening.

The 16-year-old was brought on for the final 16 minutes and he also created Arsenal‘s opening goal by delivering a brilliant cross that was eventually bundled over the line by Viktor Gyokeres.

Dowman displayed his quality again with his goal as he evaded a couple of challenges and dribbled nearly the whole length of the pitch to tap the ball into an empty net after Jordan Pickford went up for an Everton corner.

After the game, Chelsea legend John Terry claimed Dowman has a similar quality to eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi.

“Max Dowman, what a player by the way, 16 years of age, absolutely incredible,” Terry said on TikTok.

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“I watched him play against Chelsea about a year ago and I’ve not seen anyone glide past people like this man does, other than Messi.

“That’s a big, big comparison but this man is a proper talent and will play a big part in Arsenal’s future and also England as well.

“Super, super talent. Big, big win for them [Arsenal] today.”

Arteta, meanwhile, has said that he opted to bring on Dowman after he had a “gut feeling” about the youngster.

“Yesterday he was training and in the last few days and I had a gut feeling that it was a moment for him,” Arteta said.

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“Probably because he doesn’t seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent. He just plays so naturally. He makes decisions to make things happen and what he delivered was incredible.

“I think his character, his personality and the fact that he doesn’t seem to be fazed by the pressure or his teammates or the opponent.

“I’ve seen a lot of players with talent but at 16, very few that can cope with that level of demand.”

And teammate Gyokeres lauded “unbelievable” Dowman, who “doesn’t seem 16” when he plays for Arsenal.

“He doesn’t seem 16 when he is playing, but he is unbelievable and to see him score a goal like that,” Gyokeres said.

“You could see all the players celebrating with him. He is amazing, and I am so happy for him. We always try to find our ways, and we did it today as well.”

He added: “He makes a lot of right decisions when he comes on the pitch. He’s an incredible and very good player.”

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