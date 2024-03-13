Arteta rewriting Arsenal history after ‘one of most iconic nights’ with Gunners ‘learning how to win’

Insider David Ornstein has detailed how people in and around Arsenal “feel there is a growing sense of maturity” as the side are “learning how to win” after “one of the most iconic nights” under Mikel Arteta.

Not since the 2009/10 season have the Gunners reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. They have perennially been knocked out in the last 16 in the last few years, but Arteta’s side ensured that was not the case this time around.

After coming into the last 16 tie 1-0 down, Leandro Trossard levelled in the 41st minute, and Arsenal hung on for the entirety of the 90 minutes and extra time, before an ice-cold penalty shootout performance saw them score all of their spot kicks, dumping Porto out of the competition.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Ornstein suggested Arteta has orchestrated one of the best moments of his managerial career so far.

“Last night was a famous evening at the Emirates – it was one of the most iconic nights of Mikel Arteta’s time in charge of the club and certainly one that those players will remember,” he said.

Indeed, the coach won the FA Cup in 2019/20 and pulled off some spectacular victories last season to help his side to finish second in the league, and there have been some last-gasp victories this term, too.

But anything that has happened in the league to this point has not meant as much as it would have had the Gunners managed to win the title.

But Ornstein states he’s spoken to people connected with Arsenal that think performances like this show recent history is being rewritten.

“From speaking to people at and around the club late last night and this morning they feel there is a growing sense of maturity around this group that they are learning how to win and get over the line on these big stages and that hadn’t happened before,” he said.

Arteta has already taken his side further than they’ve gone in the last decade, and any steps further will continue to show a changing landscape at the Emirates, with Arsenal edging closer and closer to glory in each competition.

While Bukayo Saka stated he’d rather win the Premier League than the Champions League if he had to choose, Arsenal will not be picky over either one if there’s a chance for silverware.

