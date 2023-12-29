Arteta will only sanction triple Arsenal January exit if irresistible ‘huge offer’ is made

Arsenal are expecting interest in several of their player in the January window, but it will likely take a gigantic transfer fee to see any of them sold.

The Gunners will be looking to strengthen their options in January as they are in a strong position to push for the title.

While their latest defeat against West Ham did highlight some of their weaknesses, Arteta’s side only trail Liverpool by two points.

Arsenal do expect interest in some of their players come January, especially those who have been on the fringes of the squad this season.

The Mirror have reported that Arsenal expect interest in the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale in January, although it will take a significant amount of money to see any of them sold.

According to the report, it would take ‘huge offers’ for Arsenal to consider selling any of the three players mentioned.

While the likes of Smith Rowe and Ramsdale haven’t seen much first-team action this season, Arteta still values their input into the squad.

The second half of the season is likely to be hectic for Arsenal, especially as they look to battle it out on multiple fronts.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are hoping to sign another forward in January and while this could push Nketiah down the pecking order, Arteta seems keen to keep him around too.

Given the injuries which have accumulated over the last few months for Arsenal, it is understandable that Arteta would be reluctant to let anyone leave in January.

Earlier this week, Arteta spoke about his desire to add to his options in the January window as a result of the injuries which have built up.

“At the moment, it is very difficult. We are really short,” Arteta told reporters. “We have positions that we have been very exposed for the last six weeks and hopefully we are going to get players back. In what condition and when?

“That’s a question mark and as well because we have some long-term injuries still for certain players that give us a lot of versatility and that’s an issue. We have certain targets, ideas if things happen. As well, we don’t know how the squad is going to look in two weeks’ time and you have to be always prepared for that.

“But it is a very, very tricky market that shifts very quickly and it is quite unpredictable as well – and you have to be prepared. We will be prepared and we will try to make the right calls.

“If there is something that we can [do to] improve the squad and that needs appear, and we cannot fulfil it with players here, we are always going to be open to do that because we want to be stronger.”

As things stand, Arsenal are projected to finish the season with 80 points which would be four points fewer than they managed last time around.

If they are able to adequately add to their squad in January, they could tilt the scales in their favour in the second half of the season.

READ MORE: Arsenal consider shock move for Barcelona serial winner who is ‘to Arteta’s taste’