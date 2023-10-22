Arteta slammed for making Arsenal man ‘look worse’ in decision that’s causing ‘struggle’

Jamie Redknapp thinks Mikel Arteta has “complicated a situation he really didn’t need to” by signing David Raya, and the goalkeeper “is really struggling with the pressure”.

Arteta made the somewhat curious decision to sign Brentford goalkeeper Raya in the summer, as he looked to improve his side by having two first-team quality goalkeepers to battle with each other.

The Spanish stopper has already usurped former no.1 Aaron Ramsdale of his position, playing each Premier League and Champions League game since the Englishman started the first three league games this term.

However, it’s been suggested that things have actually gotten worse since Raya walked through the door, particularly after he was lobbed for Chelsea’s second goal during the Gunners’ recent 2-2 draw with their London rivals.

Indeed, Redknapp believes the pressure of trying to keep his spot in the side has got into Raya’s head.

“A lot’s going to be said about Aaron Ramsdale now, but I actually think, forget Aaron Ramsdale for a second, what’s happened with this has made [Raya] look worse, he looks like a bag of nerves, David Raya is really struggling with the pressure, the scrutiny that he’s under,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“He’s giving the ball away, he’s looking like he’s always going to concede goals, this hasn’t helped him, this situation.”

Redknapp thinks Ramsdale now has a good chance of getting himself back into the side, while he’s also critical of Arteta for confusing things when doing so wasn’t necessary.

“People said that he should leave, Aaron Ramsdale, I disagree, I think he should hang in there, because I’m not convinced, the way he’s [Raya] giving away so many goals,” Redknapp added.

“He’s not showing enough at the minute to show that he’s going to be number one.

“He’s complicated a situation that he really didn’t need to, Mikel Arteta, by bringing him in, he didn’t need to do this.”

Gary Neville is in agreement that this could pave the way for Ramsdale to win his place back, after not having done a whole lot to have it taken away in the first place, as he thinks he’ll be “knocking” on Arteta’s door after Raya’s sub-par performance.

