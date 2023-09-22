Arteta ‘suffers’ ahead of Ramsdale, Raya decision for Arsenal clash with Tottenham

Mikel Arteta says he “suffers” when it comes to team selection at Arsenal ahead of his goalkeeping decision for the North London derby.

David Raya has started Arsenal’s last two games, keeping clean sheets in both, having come in for Aaron Ramsdale, who was the undisputed No.1 last season for the Gunners.

The Spanish boss has said he will rotate the goalkeepers during the season, even hinting that he may opt to subsitute them in games in future.

Asked whether he has made up his mind as to who will be in goal against Tottenham on Sunday, Arteta said at his press conference: “No I haven’t decided.

Arteta added: “I suffer with every player who’s not playing but my job is to make decisions. He’s been very supportive and that’s what I expect from every player. So far he’s been really, really good.

“Yes it is hard. But with other players it’s the same. He’s an exceptional character. We know his charisma and the aura around him. It happens with many other players. You saw it with Emile as well the other night. It sends a message that we really like him.”

Martin Odegaard has committed his future to Arsenal, signing a new contract until 2028, and Arteta says his captain is “loved by everybody” at the club.

Arteta said: “Great news for the club, great news for the team. Really happy for him. It just shows there are many ways to make it. At the end it’s about finding a place where you comfortable and valued and you can express your talent. He’s loved by everybody.

“At a very early age he had huge expectations. He made his debut with the national team at 15 I think. He played with five different teams in three different countries and that’s a lot. Martin is who is he is today because of what he’s been through in those years.

On Odegaard’s influence as captain, Arteta added: “I think it’s a really good balance. You notice him around the building all the time because he’s doing the right things. When he needs to get into fun, he’s quite funny. I’m really happy to have him as a captain.”

