Arteta tells Arsenal to sign £70m Prem star over top striker target in January raid for ‘marquee signing’

Mikel Arteta has reportedly informed Arsenal that he would ‘prefer’ to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto over Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

After missing out on the Premier League title last season, Arsenal have made a strong start to this campaign and they are coming off an important 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

The Gunners are joint-top of the Premier League with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and they have been helped by summer signings Declan Rice, David Raya and Kai Havertz.

Arteta was keen to strengthen during the January transfer window earlier this year as they signed Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho.

They are likely to do the same when this season’s winter transfer window opens and they are being heavily linked with Neto and Toney.

Neto has overcome his injury woes and he’s made a sensational start to the new season. He has six goal involvements in eight games for Wolves this term.

Toney meanwhile is currently serving a betting ban but he will be free to return to action at the start of January after he scored 20 Premier League goals last season.

Football Transfers are now reporting that ‘Arsenal are looking to step up their pursuit of signing Wolves’ in-form winger Neto to ease the workload on the right-hand side for Bukayo Saka’.

It is suggested that Arteta has been ‘informed’ by club chiefs that ‘a limited transfer budget is available to bring one marquee signing’ and this will only be increased if ‘players are to be sold or subsequently loaned out to other clubs’. The report explains.

‘We understand that if the possibility does arise where both Neto and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, whom Arsenal are also keen on, do become available in January, the Gunners boss would prefer to bring in the Wolves winger over the much more expensive Brentford striker due to the increasing pressure put on Saka and recent injuries that seem to be stacking up since the start of the season. ‘Given there is a serious chance for Arsenal to win the title for the first time since the 2003/04 season this term, another goalscorer is paramount in January, but we have been told the north London feel that Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and new signing Kai Havertz are all capable of playing the No.9 role. ‘Furthermore, sources tell us that Arsenal value Neto at £40million. However, at this stage, Wolves want £70m for the Premier League assist leader – an amount that could still rise between now and the winter window opening.’

