Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has ‘told’ the Premier League giants to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

The Gunners have been linked with several forwards in recent months as they are expected to sign a new striker in January or next summer.

Arsenal made RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko their top target in the summer and they decided against signing an alternative after he penned a new contract.

Newcastle standout Isak is another player who has been consistently linked with Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League. After scoring 21 goals in 30 appearances last season, he has four goals in his first nine outings this term.

READ: Ruben Amorim already above Mikel Arteta in Premier League manager rankings



Newcastle feared losing Isak in the summer as their issues with Profit and Sustainability rules forced them to sell one or two sellable assets.

Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon were also linked with exits, but the Magpies kept their top stars as Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson were sold instead.

However, Isak’s long-term future remains in doubt as Newcastle are currently in talks with the Sweden international over a new contract.

Newcastle are understood to be keen to offer Isak an improved contract, but head coach Eddie Howe has admitted that this is a “complex situation”.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘looking to sell’ trio ‘not in Arteta’s plans’; Liverpool target identified as Odegaard replacement

👉 Arsenal ‘to invest more than £84m’ in double January swoop amid claims midfielder deal is ‘very close’

👉 Arsenal told they ‘need’ Fulham star ‘more than overrated Saka’ and Martinelli

Howe said: “That’s a slightly more complex situation.

“Regarding contracts, I’m not involved in those discussions day to day. With Alex, he’s got a long contract anyway at the football club and we have to be really careful with our spending due to profit and sustainability rules (PSR). It’s not a clear-cut situation.”

Howe added: “We of course love him [Isak] and are desperate for him to stay at Newcastle for many years and score loads of goals for us. I don’t see a short-term issue with his contract.”

A report from our pals at TEAMtalk claims ‘Arteta has told Arsenal’s hierarchy that he wants a new prolific striker and Newcastle star Isak is his top target’ as he wants ‘someone to rival Erling Haaland’.

Regarding one ‘concern’ the forward has about Newcastle, the report explains.