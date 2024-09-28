Arteta thinks ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal deserved to win by ‘many more’ despite drawing until dying embers

Mikel Arteta feels his Arsenal side should have won against Leicester by “many more”, despite the fact that they were drawing deep into stoppage time.

The Gunners followed up a 2-2 draw against Manchester City last time out with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City. They did not make it easy for themselves, though, going up 2-0 before the Foxes levelled the scores by the 63rd minute.

After 90 minutes, it was still 2-2, but the Gunners bagged a 94th-minute goal to secure the win, and added a fourth goal in the 99th minute.

Despite his side needing a couple of stoppage time goals to win the game safely, Arteta feels Arsenal deserved to win more comfortably.

“I’m very happy, first of all with the performance. I think we were unbelievable today,” he said on Match of the Day.

“We deserved to win with many more goals. Starting the second half the way we did, conceding the first goal makes things harder and then with the equaliser the team showed unbelievable character to keep pushing, creating chance after chance.

“We suffered more than we should have but this is football. Really happy with the team.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Gakpo, Nkunku, Sterling among the Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea backups to shine in Carabao Cup

👉 Roy Keane likens Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal tactics to four Premier League ‘dinosaurs’

👉 Arsenal conspiracy distracts from how they ‘have not been good enough’ – and Fernandes ‘problem’ emerges

Arsenal had 36 shots and 16 on target, so they could indeed have put Leicester to the sword more than they ended up doing.

He hailed the mentality of his side for not letting the game get away once they were level, and sticking at it to get the win.

“Great. How we handled the situation, we felt it should have been many more and it wasn’t and suddenly it is 2-2 but we had to deal with a very good team with difficult circumstances and we stayed really composed,” Arteta added.

“We had a lot of clarity, understanding what we had to do and we kept doing what we had to do and we earned the right to win it. James Justin scored an unbelievable, world-class goal.”

READ MORE: Arsenal, Brentford and Palmer make history as Dyche eases sack fears in the 3pm Blackout