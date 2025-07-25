Valencia have reportedly viewed a comment by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as a ‘threat’ following the sale of Cristhian Mosquera to the Premier League title hopefuls.

Mosquera officially completed his transfer to Arsenal on Thursday for an initial £13million fee.

The Gunners have been busy in the summer transfer window, adding Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke and the ex-Valencia defender for a combined £135m.

The Spain Under-21 international had been linked with the Londoners for weeks and was pictured with Arteta’s squad in Singapore ahead of the official announcement.

He was into the final year of his Valencia contract and after showing no desire to sign a new deal amid interest from Arsenal, he was sold for around half of his true market value.

The La Liga side were reluctant to sell, but ultimately valued the fee – which could rise to nearly £18m – over risking losing him for free next year.

In a club statement, Los Che said: “This decision comes as a result of the clear and unequivocal desire expressed by the player, who has made it clear he did not wish to renew his contract with Valencia CF and expressed his exclusive intention to join Arsenal FC.”

Valencia fume at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s ‘threat’

Their sour grapes don’t end there, however, with a report from Estadio Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claiming that a comment made by Gunners manager Arteta has been viewed as a transfer ‘threat’.

During Mosquera’s unveiling, Arteta handed a pen to the 22-year-old’s younger brother, Julian, joking, “So you can visualise it for the future,” before laughing and adding, “He’s very good.”

Valencia apparently interpret the 43-year-old’s remarks as a ‘threat’ to sign the 14-year-old in the future.

The Spanish side ‘have a tight grip’ on the teenager and clearly rate him very highly, viewing him as one of their brightest youth prodigies.

If Arsenal wanted to sign Julian now, they wouldn’t be able to as FIFA regulations prevent any transfer from happening until he’s 16.

Julian has previously said it’s his dream to play alongside his older brother – and Arteta’s gesture clearly didn’t sit well with Valencia.

Arsenal close to completing Gyokeres signing

After completing the signing of Mosquera, Arsenal are closing in on Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish international scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season and travelled to London on Monday to complete a medical.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to pay €63.5m plus €10m in achievable bonuses, including Champions League qualification, and the player will wear the iconic No.14 shirt.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko was another centre-forward the Gunners considered, but they have settled on Gyokeres, much in part to his number-one fan and the club’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta.