Mikel Arteta says his decision to play Jurrien Timber at centre-back against Manchester United was to maintain Benjamin White’s “chemistry” on the right.

Timber showed lots of promise in pre-season last summer after completing a £34million transfer from Ajax.

However, he tore his ACL on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest.

The Dutch international did not return for Arsenal until the last day of the season, coming off the bench in the 2-1 win over Everton.

Timber did not earn a place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for Euro 2024 after missing the entirety of 2023/24 but is back to full fitness and again shining in pre-season for the Gunners.

His versatility has been on show this summer, with Arteta playing him in centre-back next to youngster Ayden Heaven after being utilised as a left-back before his ACL injury last August.

Following the 2-1 victory over Manchester United in which Timber played in the heart of Arteta’s defence, the Spaniard was asked why he chose to play him there.

“Making one change and not two,” he responded.

“It’s simple, and as well there is so much chemistry in that right unit. That relationship has been there for a long time and I believe at the moment that it’s better just to touch one thing.

“Now he’s getting the rhythm because obviously he’s missed a lot of football in the last year or so,’ added Arteta.

“We’ve asked him to play in a different position than we had in mind due to the numbers and the players we have at the moment, but I’m really happy.

“Just look at him, his pressing, his leadership, his composure. He’s like a new signing for us and a big addition to the team.”

Arsenal transfer blow as Ajax ‘approach’ Barcelona icon

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Sergi Roberto, who is a free agent after leaving FC Barcelona.

The Spaniard is capable of playing in midfield but has more frequently starred as a right-back.

It was reported last week that Arsenal made contact over the signing of Roberto as a free agent, with the player ‘attracted to the Premier League’.

The 32-year-old played 373 times for Barcelona, winning two Champions Leagues, seven La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, and five Spanish Super Cups.

There is plenty of interest in Roberto given his wealth of experience, with Arsenal’s interest taking a blow with Dutch giants Ajax joining the race.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who says Ajax is one of the clubs who has ‘approached him’.

Romano wrote on X: “Sergi Roberto, considering options as free agent with Ajax among clubs approaching him.

“Ajax have genuine interest, Sergi will assess all options in the next days.

“Sergi Roberto, set to part ways with Barca as free agent.”

