Mikel Arteta will be asked “where’s the progress?” following Arsenal’s clash with Newcastle this weekend according to Paul Merson, who reckons the Gunners boss will snub his “X-factor” star.

Arteta was heavily criticised for putting the “handbrake” on against Manchester City in their 1-1 draw last weekend, with his retort later exposed by Jamie Carragher as nonsense as the Spaniard becomes increasingly Trumpian in his press conferences.

Eberechi Eze came on as a substitute to set Gabriel Martinelli up for the late equaliser in that game and opened his Arsenal account with the opener against Port Vale in the League Cup on Wednesday.

But Merson reckons the £60m summer signing will be back on the bench again for their trip to Newcastle, and believes the Gunners will drop more points in the title race.

“I’d play Bukayo Saka, Eze and Viktor Gyokeres as the front-three here but I don’t think Arteta will do that if I’m being honest,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“I have a feeling Gabriel Martinelli will start instead of Eze. He’s a disciplined player and can be useful with his pace.

“But Eze is the X-factor, he can unlock defences like he showed it against Manchester City.

“Newcastle always turn up against Arsenal. The fans at St James’ Park are always good, but they just get a bit more electric in this fixture.

“Arsenal have lost their last three games there, so this a tricky game for them.

“If Liverpool are held to a draw at Crystal Palace, Arsenal wouldn’t mind walking away with a point here.

“But if the league leaders get another three points, this game automatically falls into the must-win category.

“When you look at Arsenal, they would have faced all of Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle after this weekend.

“Imagine spending big and not beating any of these three teams that finished in the top five last season? Where is the progress then?

“Arsenal have a good run of fixtures coming up after this game. But if you don’t beat Newcastle, you are basically entering that run with an eight-point lead to chase down.

“If you’re a team in the title race, you don’t want to be playing catch up when the easy fixtures come along, you want to use them to get away from other contenders and kick on instead.

“Arsenal must not sit back in this game, if they do that, Newcastle will score. We saw how Newcastle gave Liverpool a strong fight with just 10 men at St James’ Park earlier this season.

“Liverpool were very fortunate to come away with a win in that game. If you’re Arsenal, you want to match what Liverpool did here, but I don’t think they can do it. Newcastle United 1-1 Arsenal.”