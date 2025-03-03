Arteta to be given ‘new-look XI’ as Arsenal commit to ‘three deals and player exit’

Mikel Arteta is likely to get another influx of players in the summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could have a ‘new-look XI’ by next season as the Gunners look willing to back him again in the summer, according to reports.

Arteta’s side have had a decent season in the Premier League this term with Arsenal currently sitting in second place in the table ahead of the crucial run-in.

However, it would take a monumental collapse from Premier League leaders Liverpool allow the Gunners back into the title race.

Arne Slot’s men are currently 13 points ahead of Arsenal, who have a game in hand, while the two sides still have to play each other in May.

If Arsenal finish second, as expected, then it will be the third time in a row that the Gunners will have finished as runners-up in the Premier League.

They were expected to finally attempt to get a title challenge over the line after twice running Manchester City close – but Liverpool’s brilliant season under Slot had not been factored in.

Arsenal have been struck by injuries to key forward players at the wrong time this season with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all missing.

They attempted to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, after fans, pundits and club legends had urged them to sign one in previous windows, but they failed to get a deal for one over the line.

But the Daily Mirror now claims that Arsenal are likely to give Arteta a ‘new-look XI’ next season as they look to ‘fix huge error with three deals and player exit’.

The report claims that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is the most likely option up front, while Arsenal could have to part with Martinelli or Leandro Trossard, as reported last week.

‘Talk this summer is likely to be of Isak joining, but it would require a British-record fee before Newcastle even considered selling. It means attention could turn to Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig with the Slovenian previously being linked with a switch to the Premier League. ‘He would be far more attainable and the German club have shown themselves willing to sell their best players when the time and the fee is right. Big names like Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate have left the club and gone on to bigger clubs with Sesko tipped to do likewise as he continues to find the net. ‘The issue for Arsenal and their pursuit of goals is the money it will cost. Mirror Football has reported that the club may have to sell one of their forwards to finance their summer activity. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have both attracted attention from Saudi Arabia.’

The Daily Mirror adds that two Spain stars could join Sesko at Arsenal with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi potentially joining over the summer transfer window after being linked for a while.