Arteta told to replace Arsenal flop with £74m star whose ‘footballing IQ is off the charts’

The Kai Havertz honeymoon ‘period is over’ at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta should replace the former Chelsea star with a Bundesliga ace with sky-high ‘footballing IQ’, according to Jermaine Pennant.

Havertz moved to Arsenal for £65m from Chelsea, in a move that surprised most, and the 24-year-old has struggled in his debut season under Arteta, managing just one goal and one assist in his 18 appearances across all competitions.

Arteta bought Havertz to replace Granit Xhaka and some have suggested his poor form is down to be being played in a role unsuited to him, but Pennant believes it’s already time for Arsenal to cut their losses.

Asked in which positions Arsenal might look to strengthen in January, the former Arsenal winger told King Casino Bonus: ”I need to talk about Kai Havertz before I answer that. That signing hasn’t worked.

“I thought I’d give him some time to settle in, but that period is over now. I think he’s been a poor signing. I don’t understand what he brings to the team as he’s not scoring or assisting. It’s bizarre as Arteta seems to believe in him.”

Arteta has publicly explained how he aims to get the best of Havertz, saying: “By trying to help him as much as possible. Be next to him, give him the tools, confidence and minutes to exploit his talent.

“There are so many parts to his game that he is doing exceptionally well and we know he has to keep improving. As with any player, give him support, you see a player that does what he does every single day and applies himself. If they don’t perform, it’s up to us.”

Pennant believes Florian Wirtz, who has six goals and ten assists for Bayer Leverkusen this season, would have been “perfect” for the Gunners instead of Havertz.

“I think Arsenal should have gone for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz,” he added.

“His footballing IQ is off the charts! He’s not a speed-merchant, but he’s clever on the ball and he seems to always pick the right pass. His assists are great, he has an eye for goal, and I think he’d be a fantastic addition to Arsenal. He’d fit in perfectly there.”

The 20-year-old continues to be linked with the Emirates, while Tottenham and Liverpool are also said to be tracking the Germany international.

READ MORE: Dictionary365: N is for Napoli, Nevilles, Newcastle, Neymar, Nightmare, NLD and Nottingham Forest