Arteta transfer decision baffles ex-Prem striker as Arsenal star hasn’t done ‘anything substantial’

Arsenal summer signing Kai Havertz has been singled out by former Premier League striker Darren Bent as he hasn’t done “anything substantial” this season.

The Gunners spent around £65m to sign Havertz from Premier League rivals Chelsea during the recent summer transfer window.

Declan Rice has shone for Arsenal during the early stages of this season, but their recent recruitment has been questioned as Havertz and David Raya – who is ranked as the tenth-best goalkeeper in the Premier League – have struggled so far.

Havertz has been in and out of the team at the start of this season. Overall, he has just two goal involvements in 16 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions.

The Germany international played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal were beaten 3-1 by West Ham in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday night. Bent is currently unsure what Havertz “brings to the team”.

“Fair play to West Ham, Arsenal not at the races at all tonight,” Bent said via talkSPORT on Wednesday night.

“I hate singling out one player but I need someone to explain why 65 million was spent on Kai Havertz and what exactly is he bringing to the team?

“15 games into the season I haven’t seen anything substantial.”

Speaking post-match, Mikel Arteta took responsibility for Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to West Ham.

“I’m very disappointed. I’m responsible for that, we’re out of the cup, we wanted to play a very different game and compete,” Arteta told reporters.

FOOTBALL 365 EXCLUSIVE: Mikel Arteta opens up on leadership, coaching and why he does what he does

“The game took a direction because of the first goal but we have to see much more from the team and earn the right to win.

“I’m disappointed with myself. We wanted to play in a different way and we weren’t able to do that. Every time we lose the pain is there.

“We have to use this pain and this defeat to prepare the best way for Newcastle on Saturday.”

Hammers defender Vladimir Coufal is feeling optimistic about Arsenal, though. He has backed his former teammate – Rice – to “win something” this season.

“I think they’ll win something for sure,” Coufal said.

“They’ve won the Community Shield already, so he already has a trophy with Arsenal. I think they’re not too disappointed to lose this game.

“It was something special, to see him on the other side of the pitch. He’s doing an incredible job for Arsenal, even better than he did for us.

“He’s an unbelievable player. It was strange to see him in different colours but we wish him all the best. He came into our changing room to say hello and see how we are.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ray Parlour reveals the ‘horrible’ way Arsenal star can get back into Arteta’s side