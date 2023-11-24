Arteta provides triple Arsenal injury update; responds to FA charge after Newcastle outburst

Mikel Arteta has provided a fitness update on Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Ben White ahead of Arsenal trip to Brentford.

The Gunners take on the Bees on Saturday evening after fellow title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City clash at the Etihad in the lunchtime kick-off.

Arsenal could go top depending on that result and Arteta revealed key stars Jesus, Odegaard and White could all feature.

Speaking to the media in his press conference on Friday morning, the Arsenal boss said: “He [Jesus] is available. He played 96 mins in a really competitive match. He had a long flight. I have to see the condition.”

Jesus had been struggling with a hamstring injury prior to the break and his selection by Brazil was a surprise to Arsenal and Arteta.

Odegaard also looks set to feature against Brentford having returned to Arsenal training during the international break.

Asked if the Norwegian playmaker will be available against Thomas Frank’s side, Arteta responded: “Hopefully yes. We have another training session today.”

White meanwhile also should be available after he suffered a muscle injury which saw him miss the win against Burnley two weeks ago.

“Hopefully if he’s able to train today he’ll be in contention,” the Arsenal boss said when asked about White’s fitness. “We’ll find out in the next 24 hours.”

Arteta also responded to being charged by the FA for his comments on the refereeing in the wake of Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle earlier this month.

The governing body’s statement read: ‘It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute.’

Arteta said: “We tried to give our points and our reasons why. There is a process and when you get asked to give your observations you have to do it in the right way.

“I think it’s good that were communicating. We all want to improve the game. To have that we have to have freedom of speech respectfully & in a constructive way. It’s good that they are talking.”

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Man City v Liverpool, Everton backlash, Aaron Ramsdale, Postecoglou