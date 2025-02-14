Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed how Kai Havertz picked up his “unexpected” hamstring injury and confirmed one of his striker options.

The Gunners are crying out for a new striker but were unable to add a forward to their squad during the winter transfer window or last summer.

Arsenal have since been punished for not bringing in a new striker as Gabriel Jesus and Havertz have been ruled out for the remainder of this season.

Havertz’s season is over after he tore his hamstring during Arsenal’s recent camp in Dubai and this huge blow leaves Arteta without a fit and natural centre-forward for the rest of this campaign.

This fresh setback is a blow to Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes and Arteta has revealed how Havertz’s injury happened. He’s also commented on Bukayo Saka’s recovery.

“We were having a great camp in Dubai, recharging, training, and connecting with nature and different environments. Then the injury happened in an unexpected way, it’s a big blow because of injuries we have,” Arteta said.

“Fortunately we have been through a lot this season, it’s the challenge I have. We love it. Let’s see what the team is made of.

“Any team in this league loses four players in frontline like that and I know what the answer will be.”

He continued: “He was going to stop a shot [after I ended a drill], he stretched his leg and then felt his hamstring.”

On Saka’s recovery, he said: “It’s too early, he’s in the early stage of rehab. When he’s closer, doing more workload, we will see how he is.

“Ben White is in training more regularly now. We have to manage his load, but he is available.”

Arteta has also confirmed Ethan Nwaneri is one option to replace Havertz and he remained coy on the possibility of Arsenal signing a free agent.

When asked if Arsenal will make him change his tactical approach, Arteta added: “We have to [change playing approach because of injuries] it brings other opportunities, in the frontline we will have players who are unpredictable good in one-v-ones, creative and sharp, they’ll give headaches to the opposition.”

On Ethan Nwaneri as a striker option, he said: “It’s a question of when, he has the right qualities, to play out wide or centrally. We must adapt to the strengths of our players.”

On signing a free agent, Arteta noted: “I explore every possible situation and make a decision from there.”

Arteta was also asked whether Arsenal could ask the Premier League for permission to play 15-year-old Max Dowman: “We have Max, many other kids there, it was a big opportunity to see him in that environment. It’s clear on the rules about age restrictions.”