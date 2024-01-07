Arteta urges Arsenal to ‘be more efficient’ as Liverpool boss Klopp praises Alexander-Arnold

Mikel Arteta believes “the performance was there” for Arsenal as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

With Kai Havertz leading the line, the Gunners created several great chances to win the game but ultimately fell short thanks to Jakub Kiwior’s own goal and Luis Diaz’s 95th-minute sucker punch.

Arteta praised his players for creating an incredible amount of opportunities to score but admitted they must “be more efficient”.

“Well the performance was there and the amount of chances too,” he told BBC Sport.

“We just have to win the game, but we lost it and we are not capitalising. To win games we need to capitalise.

“When you are better than the best team in Europe and you generate that amount of chances…I have not seen a team do it against them like we have done it.

“It is not enough. The reality is, it is not enough.

“Listen [do I say] play worse than Liverpool, be worse and we will win the game. When my team plays with this confidence what can I do? I am still behind them 100%.

“It is what it is and we have to continue to play the same way and be more efficient.”

Liverpool manager Klopp, meanwhile, was buzzing to see his player successfully navigate “maybe the most difficult” FA Cup draw they could have been given.

“I’m super proud,” he said. “It’s a super difficult draw. Maybe the most difficult we could have got.

“With all the things we had to consider coming here, Arsenal lined up slightly different, that was smart. We changed a bit at half-time.

“We were really in the game in the second half. We scored the goals and brought the kids on. We fought for 95 minutes. We have a winter break now.

“It was obvious there would be changes. Today the boys bought into it and we could make them. Not too many.

“In the end we came through. I’m really happy and proud we could win this game. Arsenal could have won it without a doubt. We finished it off and it spoke for the character of the boys.”

Klopp was high in praise of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who created Liverpool’s opening goal with a wicked delivery from a free-kick.

“What a game he played by the way in all the positions he played,” Klopp said. “You see his class on the ball.

“We could have scored a second slightly earlier with one or two counter attacks where we could have saw the pass earlier. We desperately wanted to avoid a draw. Now I don’t have to make any decisions which is good.”

On Ibrahima Konate – who was without his usual centre-back partner, Virgil van Dijk, Klopp added: “The new partner did really well as well. Joe Gomez, come on. It was really tough.

“So many good things happened today. It’s really important that you get these kind of different results. You’re still in the game and you can step up in the second half.”

