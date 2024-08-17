Arteta ‘very happy’ with Arsenal performance as Gunners boss hints at transfer ‘possibility’

Mikel Arteta was pleased with his side’s performance on the opening day of the season as Arsenal ran out as 2-0 winners against Wolves.

Kai Havertz gave Arteta’s side the lead after 25 minutes and Bukayo Saka wrapped the game up with a fine strike in the second half.

When discussing the game, Arteta told reporters: “I am really happy. With the first game you have some uncertainty in how you will respond.

“We had our moment after 1-0 when we were not in control but after Saka’s goal we were much more comfortable. The way the boys go about their job is unbelievable, so very happy.

“We knew Wolves could change the game and they did in the second half but with our changes we became a bit stronger.

“We certainly are. We had a really good pre-season. There are things to improve for sure, but overall very happy.

“The lack of control in the second half [we can improve], we gave so many simple balls away. We also had to finish situations better but overall very happy.”

Wolves did threaten to get back into the game in the second half, but Arsenal’s quality was able to show in the end.

“At 1-0 it was not enough. We had enough chances in the first half to finish the game but we didn’t. Overall very happy,” Arteta added.

“Kai Havertz was involved in a lot of positive actions, he scored a great goal. He is in a good place.

“We should have opened the gap in terms of the scoreline much earlier.”

New signing Riccardo Calafiori was an unused substitute and when asked about the possibility of signing any more players, Arteta added: “The market is open, it is a possibility.”

With a goal and assist each, Saka and Havertz started the season with a bang and the German international was full of praise for his Arsenal teammate.

“We can be happy but there was some room to improve,” Havertz told reporters.

“The first 20 minutes were good. We had good chances. We then lost a bit of control of the game and our press didn’t work. Always 100% we defended deep very well. We didn’t give them a lot of chances and it is three points.

“Saka is unbelievable. There are not a lot of players like him on the planet and he is still so young. He can get better. It is very rare to see a young player like this perform every week at the highest level”

