Mikel Arteta is ‘very interested’ in signing Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid and Arsenal ‘believe’ they can prise him away from the Bernaebeu for less than €50m.

The Gunners have already agreed a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi to bolster Arteta’s midfield after they triggered his £51m Real Soceidad release clause, but they’re looking to add another midfielder after Jorginho left the club at the end of his contract and amid reports that Thomas Partey will follow him from the Emirates.

Arteta is a huge fan of Partey and consistently stated his desire for him to stay as he neared the end of his contract, but the club chiefs now appear to have accepted he will leave the club.

CaughtOffside reported earlier this week that contract talks were ‘on the verge of collapse’, despite the Gunners being willing to offer the 32-year-old the exact same wage of £200,000 per week, with Partey asking for an unlikely pay rise.

Arsenal did not give in to the midfielder’s demands after he ‘informed the club that he will leave if no increased offer arrives’.

ESPN later reported that talks have indeed collapsed and Partey ‘will leave the club on June 30’ with negotiations over an extension ‘at a standstill’.

As a result of Partey’s imminent departure, the transfer rumour mill has picked up pace on Friday with Arsenal linked with a number of top midfielders to replace the Ghanaian.

PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery is said to be on sporting director Andrea Berta’s radar, along with Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume and Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, while a report claims the Gunners ‘have already taken the first step’ in a bid to sign Marc Casado having ‘officially asked Barcelona if they’re willing to negotiate for the young midfielder’.

Arsenal reportedly deem the 21-year-old as ‘the perfect profile for Premier League football’ and have been encouraged by his reduced role under Hansi Flick in the second half of last season.

The report stated:

‘The return of Marc Bernal and the assured continuity of Frenkie De Jong, Barça has covered the pivot position. Even Eric García or Gavi can occupy the position. This opens the possibility of a temporary or even permanent exit, especially if an important offer arrives that can help the club balance its accounts.’

And Defensa Central claim Arteta is ‘very interested’ in Camavinga and Arsenal believe ‘it would be possible to take him out of the Bernabéu for less than €50m [£42m]’.

But the report claims Madrid insist the 22-year-old is not for sale and believe the arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager will lead to ‘great tactical improvement’ and ‘positioning on the field’ for the ‘anarchic’ midfielder.

‘Xabi counts on him and believes that he can be very important throughout this season’, the report adds.