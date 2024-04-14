Mikel Arteta has revealed he'd like to bring Santi Cazorla back to Arsenal is possible

Mikel Arteta has revealed he’d like to bring Santi Cazorla back to Arsenal in a coaching capacity if possible, as his former teammate is a man he “can trust.”

Arteta has turned the fortunes of the Gunners round since his first season in 2019/20, when they finished eighth in the Premier League, before repeating that finish the following campaign.

They’re now firmly in with a chance of winning the Premier League title, owing to the squad full of genuine star talent Arteta has curated.

The men on the sidelines clearly pay an important role, too, and the boss has revealed he’d like to put the finishing touches on his coaching staff by bringing back former teammate Cazorla if he was given the chance.

“Depending on the role. You know my sympathy for Santi, Arteta told Sky Sports.

“We used to get on really, really well. I think he had an unbelievable energy that, as a coaching staff to have someone like that, that can trust with his knowledge, but his energy as well to the team. I think it’s going to be valid.”

The midfielder is one of the rare recent heroes of Arsenal, playing in a period between the current potential successes and the previous very successful time at the club under Arsene Wenger.

Cazorla made 180 Gunners appearances and won two FA Cups during his time at the Emirates.

The Spaniard has previously revealed his interest in returning to the north London outfit in any capacity possible. That he’s 39, is out of contract with Real Oviedo in the summer and has been hindered by injuries of late, that time could be coming.

As such, that his former teammate would be open to allowing him to return if it’s a viable option will be music to his ears, as another chapter could open at a club where he is adored just after his playing days come to a close.

Cazrola’s insight could be invaluable to helping the players at Arsenal reach their full potential during an already very promising period for the club.

