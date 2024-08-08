Mikel Arteta warns there’s ‘something different’ about Arsenal star; reveals Calafiori plan

Mikel Arteta has warned Premier League rivals that there’s “something different” about Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus after the Gunners ran out 4-1 winners over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Jesus managed just eight goals in 36 games across all competitions last term as the Brazilian struggled with injuries but has looked as though he’s back to his best after a full pre-season in which he scored against both Manchester United and Leverkusen.

Arteta was hugely impressed by the 27-year-old’s performance against the German champions, particularly his link-up play with Kai Havertz.

“I think it’s something you can see coming,” Arteta said of Jesus and Havertz’s understanding.

“It’s natural, it flows, there is good chemistry between them – and as well with Leo [Trossard]. The three, they have that false nine profile. I really like what I saw today. You have to be very sensitive to read the information that the players are giving you.

“Individually, the chemistry they have within the unit, how things flow, one side and the other. It’s certainly something that we can still develop, especially on our left side. Those combinations are giving us options. They are all really, really good players so the competition is quite big there.”

Arteta says he “could sense” Jesus was back on the right path at the end of last season but challenged him to be more consistent.

“I said from day one, the first feeling when I saw him after talking to him at the end of the season is that he was something different,” he continued. “I could sense it. His energy was different, the way he looks is different, the way he’s moving is different. He really wants it.

“Now it’s about finding that consistency and doing it in any context, against any opponent, against any formation, any day, every three days, for 90 minutes, for 30 minutes, for 70 minutes. If you are producing in those circumstances? It looks good.”

New signing Riccardo Calafiori wasn’t in the squad for the clash with Leverkusen but Arteta says he hopes the Italian can play some part against Lyon at the Emirates on Sunday.

“With regards to Riccardo, so much has happened to him in one week,” said Arteta.

“He has come into a new environment, a completely different methodology, different training and we are managing him.

“We want to do it slowly, to get him in the best possible way. Hopefully on Sunday he will be available to play some minutes.”

Reflecting on the win in general, Arteta added: “I’m very pleased, obviously with the result because it’s what we want, but especially with the performance against a really strong side with really good players who are extremely well coached. They gave us problems, but we found so many good solutions, so it was a real test today.

“Not only we as a team, but individually I think we raised another level today. I think there are so many players that played in some really good moments. We made a lot of changes and struggled in the second half with organisation when we made those changes, but it was great to see our academy players again playing for the first team and playing with the personality that they did. There were a lot of positives.

“The commitment that we showed, the determination, the attitude to play our game and to respect certain things that they were doing that they wouldn’t have restricted us to something that we do normally, and to be able to adapt to that. Then where we had opportunities to be ourselves and be very clinical. I think we did that really well.”