Arteta ‘will not block exit’ of Arsenal star set to be ‘immediate starter’ for AC Milan

Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior would become an ‘immediate starter’ should he move to AC Milan in January as Mikel Arteta ‘will not block his exit’ from the Emirates.

Kiwior joined the Gunners from Spezia for €25m in January but has started just eight Premier League games under Arteta, and could be looking for an exit in January in a bid for more game time.

Gazzetto dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim Stefano Pioli is looking for a new centre-back in the winter window and Kiwior is ‘the first name’ in the Milan manager’s mind.

The Serie A side are set to ‘keep a low profile’ as they know a permanent transfer will be difficult, but they ‘will try the shortcut of a loan’ which may well suit Arsenal.

The report claims Arteta has ‘already made it clear that he will not block’ any deals if they are good, and the belief is Kiwior is ‘not irreplaceable’.

It’s claimed he would ‘immediately be a starter’ in Milan, becoming another ‘brick to raise the defensive wall’.

Asked about the future of Aaron Ramsdale, who’s found himself out of the Arsenal XI following the arrival of David Raya in the summer, Arteta admitted that he “cannot guarantee that nobody is going to be leaving in January”.

“I want Aaron with us,” Arteta said. “I am very happy to have two very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us. I won’t say that no player is going to go to Newcastle, or no member of the staff.

“I cannot guarantee that nobody is going to be leaving in January, for Newcastle or any other club. Like any player, Aaron wants to play for Arsenal.

“As for England, it’s not like he has started a lot of games, so hopefully we can help him be better here so then he can play for England. We want to be better, so we want to add. That’s the intention.”

MAILBOX: David Raya will cost extraordinary Arsenal the Premier League title this season