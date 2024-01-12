Arteta’s ‘plan’ for Arsenal man to hinder Toney pursuit despite rivals being ‘willing to pay’ £35m

Crystal Palace are willing to meet Arsenal’s £35million asking price for Eddie Nketiah, but Mikel Arteta has a “plan” in place for the striker, according to Ben Jacobs.

Nketiah has scored six goals in 27 appearances for the Gunners this season.

The Premier League giants are reportedly in the market for a new striker, which could see the 24-year-old sold this month or at the end of the season.

Ivan Toney is believed to be Arteta’s top target, but Brentford want around £100m this month.

A summer transfer is much more realistic, though Arsenal could attempt to sign Toney in January if they sell one or two players.

Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale are the three players Arteta will probably look to get rid of to raise funds.

All three players tend to start on the bench under Arteta and given their home-grown status, should bring in a decent fee if sold.

OPINION: Arsenal hope £22m January target can carry La Liga hot streak better than Nicolas Jackson

Arteta is a big fan of Nketiah and went above and beyond to ensure he penned a new long-term contract at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

There is interest in the England international amidst links he could be sold the fund the signing of Toney.

Crystal Palace have admired him for several years and are likely to make a bid if he becomes available.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Arteta is currently expected to “resist” interest from their London rivals, who “would pay” the Gunners’ £35m asking price.

“They could be opportunistic in the final few days but I think the plan is to keep faith in Eddie Nketiah, resist any approach from Crystal Palace,” Jacobs said on the FIVE YouTube channel.

“Arsenal do have a valuation for Eddie Nketiah and somewhere down the line, they may consider offers. That number is probably £30-35m and Crystal Palace would pay that.

“Arsenal feel it’s better to keep him in the squad now for the short-term and not make a move for Toney right now.”

Arsenal have massively struggled in front of goal in recent weeks and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Nketiah and starting striker Gabriel Jesus have come in for a lot of criticism as a result, while Kai Havertz – who started up front – had a game to forget in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat at home to Liverpool.

READ MORE: Man Utd flop and Arsenal subs among bizarre names on Premier League long-serving players list