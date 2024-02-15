Dan Ashworth rejected a recent chance to clarify his position at Newcastle amid interest from Manchester United, with FFP a double factor in his future.

Manchester United see Ashworth as the ideal candidate for a sporting director role at Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team set about making wholesale changes.

Omar Berrada has been tempted over from Manchester City to become their new chief executive, with Ashworth identified as their favoured next appointment.

Newcastle have warned Manchester United that they expect ‘significant compensation’ to let Ashworth leave, and that if their demands are not met the 52-year-old might be forced to serve a 12-month period of gardening leave.

But the Magpies’ FFP restrictions could play a crucial factor in his future, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that any payment ‘would at least dramatically help the club in terms of complying with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules’.

Luke Edwards and Sam Wallace stress that Newcastle will make no ‘concessions that aid a club they now see as a direct rival,’ but the recent transfer restrictions they have faced – as well as the prospect of having to sell players such as Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak to help fund incoming deals – could play a huge role in Ashworth leaving.

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park.

The sporting director might push to join Manchester United, whose hands will not be tied in quite the same way when operating in the market going forward, while Newcastle might happily accept a fee which eases their own struggles for an employee who no longer wants to be there.

It is thought that Ashworth will push to take the Manchester United job, but The Athletic point out that he kept his counsel on the situation when speculation ramped up in January.

They say that Ashworth ‘has kept his cards close to his chest’ internally, but that ‘he gave people at Newcastle the impression he would be staying’.

In terms of why he did not underline his commitment to the cause, Ashworth ‘argued he could not distance himself from an approach that had never been made and continued his work’.

With Manchester United expected to make formal contact with Newcastle imminently, that will have to change.

In terms of who the Magpies could target to replace him, the Daily Mail offer some insight.

Craig Hope, Sami Mokbel and Simon Jones believe Michael Edwards will be ‘a candidate’ as ‘one of the most sought after operators in the game’.

Edwards has not worked for a club since leaving Liverpool in June 2022, but he is back in sports with an advisory firm formed alongside some of his former colleagues.

Liverpool approached and were rejected by Edwards over making a return recently, with Manchester United themselves also having been linked in the past.

Another individual in the frame for Newcastle could be Richard Hughes, the Bournemouth technical director.

After working with Eddie Howe at the Vitality Stadium previously, they ‘formed a strong bond’ and Hughes thus ‘may also be considered to fill a vacancy’.