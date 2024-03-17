According to reports, Manchester United and Newcastle United are ‘yet to iron out’ the ‘finer details’ of the deal for Dan Ashworth.

The Englishman is regarded as one of the best sporting directors in football and he is being targeted by Man Utd and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ahead of this summer.

INEOS overhaul

Ratcliffe recently purchased a 27.7% stake in Man Utd to become their new co-owner and as part of this deal, he has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Major changes are being made ahead of next season and one of his priorities is to overhaul their recruitment model. Omar Berrada has already been brought in to become Man Utd’s chief executive and Ratcliffe wants Ashworth to be their sporting director.

Ashworth only joined Newcastle in 2022 but he was placed on gardening leave after indicating to the Premier League club that he wants to join Man Utd.

Newcastle and Man Utd are currently in talks over a compensation package and it’s emerged that the PIF-owned club have asked their rivals to pay £20m for Ashworth.

READ MORE: Man Utd won’t pay for Dan Ashworth? He’ll cost a quarter of an Antony…



Understandably, Man Utd are unwilling to meet this asking price and are hoping to settle on a compromise with Newcastle to secure their top target.

Ashworth ‘finer details’

According to a report from i, ‘constructive talks’ have taken place between Man Utd and Newcastle but they ‘remain a fair distance apart on a fee and terms of an agreement’. Regarding a potential transfer ban, they explain.

‘A suggestion that a £9m fee was close to being agreed was strongly rebutted by Manchester United this week. Sources at Old Trafford suggest Newcastle paid £3m to Brighton for Ashworth and any compensation will be closer to that. The Magpies, obviously, want more – especially if he is to start immediately. ‘Finer details – like whether Manchester United will be barred from buying Newcastle players for a set period of time – are also yet to be ironed out. “Nothing is imminent,” one source told i this week. At this rate anyone assuming they can bank compensation in time for the summer might be disappointed. ‘Newcastle, meanwhile, are making progress in their search for a replacement. Initial due diligence has been completed and recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson have got in touch with candidates, which includes Paul Mitchell and former Roma executive Tiago Pinto, who revealed his interest to i this week.’

READ MORE: Five reasons why Michael Olise won’t sign for Manchester United this summer



Speaking on a potential move to Newcastle, Pinto has revealed his “interest” and why he has “followed” the Premier League team.

“If a big club like Newcastle asks to speak to you, of course you’re interested,” Pinto said.

“I know the club’s story very well because Sir Bobby Robson was a big personality in Portugal and we associated him with Newcastle. I followed the club because of that passion.”