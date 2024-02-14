Man Utd to ‘reach agreement next week’ as Ratcliffe finds ‘ideal’ man to change transfer woes

Newcastle and Manchester United are expected to ‘reach an agreement’ over a deal to send Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford ‘next week’, according to reports.

Magpies sporting director Ashworth has been linked with a move to the Red Devils for a while and it has been reported this week that an agreement between the two Premier League clubs is close.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already landed Omar Berrada from Manchester City as the club’s new chief executive and the British billionaire is far from finished after agreeing to buy 25 per cent of the Old Trafford club.

It was confirmed this week that the Premier League has given Ratcliffe approval to complete his 25 per cent takeover of United.

The man is making moves and adding a sporting director remains one of his top priorities.

Ashworth has a massive reputation, with many believing he is one of the best in the business.

The 52-year-old left Brighton in February 2022, joining Newcastle five months later.

He pulled off some excellent deals during his time on the south coast. Kaoru Mitoma and Jan Paul van Hecke come to mind, while he has spearheaded the signings of Alexander Isak and Sven Botman at St James’ Park.

Manchester United have a woeful track record in the transfer market in recent years, so Ashworth will have his work cut out for him if he makes the move to Newcastle’s Premier League rivals.

According to the Daily Mail, an ‘agreement’ between the two clubs will be ‘reached early next week’.

All parties prefer a ‘swift conclusion’ to negotiations with United ‘preparing a formal approach’ as Ashworth ‘wants’ the move.

Movement will come if ‘a compensation package’ can be agreed between the clubs.

The reason for Ashworth’s willingness to move comes down to the fact he has not been given as much control at St James’ Park as he initially expected, the report claims.

There is not a ‘fallout’ between the former Brighton director and Newcastle, but Ashworth is ‘lured by the project’ under Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe is eager to sort out United’s transfer plans before repairing Old Trafford, it is added.

Deemed the ‘ideal’ man to ‘find a better balance to recruitment’, Ashworth is expected to be followed by ‘other support appointments’.

