‘Ask Arsenal’ – Frank delivers Toney transfer update as ‘fantastic’ Brentford star prepares to return

Thomas Frank claims Brentford have not received any bids for Ivan Toney ahead of the striker’s return to Premier League action next month.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a January move for Toney, who is coming to the end of his eight-month suspension for breaching gambling rules.

Brentford play their last Premier League match without Toney at Crystal Palace on Saturday, with the 27-year-old set to be back for the visit of Nottingham Forest on January 20.

And with the Bees on a four-match losing streak, Frank is no mood to entertain any interest in his star man.

“To get Ivan [Toney] back will be like signing an unbelievably good striker, who is proven in the Premier League,” said the Brentford boss.

“Of course we are looking forward to that. Ivan is training very well, on and off the pitch, and looking forward to finally contributing to the team.

“I see at least the same determination and willpower to want to train well and be ready to play – maybe a tiny bit more in terms of wanting to come back and be at his best. It’s good, only positive.”

“Am I desperate to keep him? Desperate is a big word. I’d really, really like to keep him. I’m a head coach. I’d love to have my best players with me all the time.

“So from my perspective, I don’t want to sell him. That’s me, because he is fantastic. Last year three players scored more than 20 goals in the Premier League and he was one of them.

“So obviously he is an important player for us and we are just enjoying him every day and looking forward to when we can use him.”

Arsenal’s need for a goalscorer was evident as they squandered a host of chances in losing 2-0 at home to West Ham on Thursday night.

Frank added: “I don’t know about that. You’ll have to ask Arsenal. As far as I know Ivan is a Brentford player. No bids. I want to keep him and he’s looking forward to playing for us.”