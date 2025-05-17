Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged reporters to “ask the referee” why Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson was not sent off in the FA Cup final.

Palace claimed their first major trophy with a 1–0 win over City at Wembley on Saturday, securing victory through a first-half goal from Eberechi Eze.

“Ask the referee” – Pep unhappy after FA Cup final defeat

Henderson was central to the action in the opening 45 minutes, producing several big saves — including a stop from the penalty spot to deny Omar Marmoush.

But the biggest controversy of the match came when the former Manchester United goalkeeper appeared to handle the ball outside the penalty area.

Henderson beat City striker Erling Haaland to a long ball by illegally pushing it wide with his hand, but neither the referee nor his assistant awarded a foul.

VAR reviewed the incident and confirmed Henderson had handled the ball outside the box. However, because officials ruled it was not a clear goalscoring opportunity, the referee could not be sent to the monitor to review the decision or issue a red card.

Guardiola was asked about the incident in his post-match interview but refused to comment directly.

“Ask the referee,” he said when asked his thoughts on the VAR decision not to send Henderson off.

He also appeared to have a tense exchange with Henderson at full-time, but downplayed the incident, saying only: “No, nothing,” when asked.

On the match itself, Guardiola said his players “did everything” to try and win the final.

“We didn’t score so congratulations to Crystal Palace for the victory – we did everything,” he said.

“Today, we were more aggressive. If you’re not going to score goals, you’re not going to win.”

He added: “They performed really well, much better than last season against Man Utd.

“Football sometimes is like this. At the end with Claudio Echeverri, we created a chance.

“We controlled really good in transitions.

“Yes, unfortunately we couldn’t win, but congratulations Crystal Palace.”

Guardiola also clarified that it was the players’ decision to let Marmoush take the penalty instead of Haaland.

The Man City manager said: “I don’t know, I didn’t speak to them. They made a decision. They decide.”

Bernardo Silva: Crystal Palace “deserved it today”

Meanwhile, City midfielder Bernardo Silva admitted his side lacked conviction in the final third.

“It was very disappointing for us,” he said.

“We played a tough team, we knew that before the game. They defend with a very low block and are very patient in the way they defend to prepare the counter.

“We missed an extra bit of quality in the final third to finish our actions. We had a penalty and three or four chances but they deserved it today. Well done to Crystal Palace.”

Asked why Erling Haaland didn’t take the penalty, Silva said: “I don’t know. Normally Erling [Haaland] is the taker but they decided Omar [Marmoush] take it. I wasn’t in the decision so I’m not sure.

“Penalty misses can happen. That wasn’t the main issue – of course it was important but we had other opportunities.”

Silva also spoke about his disappointment at not being able to deliver a farewell victory for Kevin De Bruyne.

“It was sad we couldn’t win it for him,” he said. “We wanted to give him this, he deserves it so it’s a bit sad. I can’t imagine achieving all this success without him.

“He is a good friend of mine, I’m sad to see him go. I hoped and wished he would stay longer but this is life. I wish him all the best.”

