Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham: Postecoglou in dreamland as Champions League race hots up

Oliver Harden
James Maddison, Tottenham Hotspur
James Maddison opened the scoring for Spurs at Villa Park

Tottenham Hotspur have closed the gap to fourth-placed Aston Villa to just two points after seeing off their fellow Champions League hopefuls at Villa Park.

After a goalless first half, James Maddison opened the scoring early into the second period by prodding home a cross before Brennan Johnson added a second three minutes later.

Villa captain John McGinn saw red for a forceful challenge on Destiny Udogie on 65 minutes, before Tottenham skipper Son Heung-min made it three in the first minute of stoppage time.

Timo Werner, an 88th-minute replacement for Maddison, rounded off the scoring three minutes later.

Victory moves Spurs to within two points of Aston Villa, with Ange Postecoglou side having a game in hand over the Midlands club in the race for a top-four finish.

 

