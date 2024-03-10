Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham: Postecoglou in dreamland as Champions League race hots up

Tottenham Hotspur have closed the gap to fourth-placed Aston Villa to just two points after seeing off their fellow Champions League hopefuls at Villa Park.

After a goalless first half, James Maddison opened the scoring early into the second period by prodding home a cross before Brennan Johnson added a second three minutes later.

Villa captain John McGinn saw red for a forceful challenge on Destiny Udogie on 65 minutes, before Tottenham skipper Son Heung-min made it three in the first minute of stoppage time.

Timo Werner, an 88th-minute replacement for Maddison, rounded off the scoring three minutes later.

Victory moves Spurs to within two points of Aston Villa, with Ange Postecoglou side having a game in hand over the Midlands club in the race for a top-four finish.