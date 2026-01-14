Abraham stance on rejoining Aston Villa as Romano reveals £27m ‘here we go’

Tammy Abraham is keen on a return to Aston Villa in the January transfer window amid interest from the Premier League club, according to reports.

The Villans have already signed two players in the January transfer window with 19-year-old winger Alysson joining from Brazilian side Gremio, while England Under-17 international Brian Madjo has arrived from French outfit Metz.

However, Aston Villa are unlikely to stop there with a number of journalists revealing their interest in Conor Gallagher before he chose to move to Tottenham.

And, with Donyell Malen heading to Serie A side Roma on loan, there are widespread reports of Aston Villa interest in former striker Abraham, who is currently at Besiktas.

On Aston Villa’s interest in Abraham, David Ornstein told The Athletic on Tuesday: ‘Tammy Abraham is an option, among several others, if Donyell Malen wants to leave Aston Villa and a striker is needed to replace him. However, Villa are happy with Malen and, as things stand, he will stay. There is interest in Abraham from other clubs, too.

‘The 28-year-old is currently on loan at Turkey’s Besiktas from Italian side Roma, and their obligation to buy him has been triggered. A club-to-club deal between Villa and Besiktas would be relatively easy to do, while an agreement between the Premier League side and the player might be trickier, as Abraham is a high earner. However, Villa are not at that stage yet.

READ: Predicting the next manager of every club from Arsenal to Fulham – who gets Amorim and Maresca?

‘Villa, as a club, are close to Abraham’s heart — he spent the 2018-19 season there on loan from Chelsea, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs. Manager Unai Emery is also a huge admirer — he has held a long-term interest in Abraham dating back to early in his Villa journey, with talks taking place at that point. There is a mutual affinity between the pair.

‘There is an appetite on the player’s part for the move, but no agitation. Besiktas would be open to a potential deal, but there have only been early enquiries at this point. While a couple of other Premier League clubs are keen, they are closer to the bottom end of the table than third-placed Villa. It is likely that Abraham’s situation will develop this month, but there is no guarantee he will move to Villa or anywhere else.’

MORE ASTON VILLA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Premier League manager rankings: where do Amorim and Maresca land in list of all 28(!) managers?

* Aston Villa ‘agree’ £25m ‘Plan B’ transfer to offload Malen; Euro giants ‘plan to accent Abraham offer’

* Arsenal, Aston Villa and Man City to copy champion transfer template, including Bayern-angering raid

And the Daily Mail claims that Abraham is ‘open to rejoining Aston Villa from Besiktas later this month’ and the Premier League side are ‘hopeful of concluding a permanent deal in the coming days’ for Abraham.

Fabrizio Romano gave his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation to Malen’s transfer to Roma with a deal set to be completed on an initial loan.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Donyell Malen to AS Roma, here we go! Deal in place with Aston Villa and player’s agents. Malen, authorized by Villa to fly to Roma today. £2m loan fee, £25m buy clause to become mandatory. #AVFC accept all conditions of loan deal, manager by Roma director Ricky Massara.’