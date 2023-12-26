Aston Villa legend revels in ‘decline’ of Man Utd ‘strangers’ ahead of crucial Prem clash

Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor insists his former club “have got nothing to be scared of” when they face Man Utd on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils have had an awful season so far with Erik ten Hag coming under increasing pressure now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent stake has been announced, subject to Premier League ratification.

Ratcliffe is unlikely to have been impressed by what he’s seen on the pitch this season with the Red Devils currently eighth in the Premier League and out of the Champions League and League Cup.

Man Utd now face high-flying Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Boxing Day with the visitors having the chance to go top of the Premier League table if Liverpool drop points against Burnley.

And former Villa striker Agbonlahor is looking forward to seeing his former club take on Man Utd at Old Trafford with Ten Hag’s side in disarray.

Agbonlahor told The Sun: “The mighty have fallen at Manchester United. This game is massive and Villa have got nothing to be scared of.

“United are not the team they used to be and you’ve got sides like Bournemouth going to Old Trafford and winning 3-0, with opposition players nutmegging theirs.

“United’s owners, the Glazers, look like they’re hiding in Florida and the fans despise them.

“They are playing like strangers and the manager has got problems left, right and centre.”

Man Utd seem a long way off qualifying for the Champions League this season and Agbonlahor has highlighted the gulf in class between the Red Devils and Aston Villa.

Agbonlahor continued: “They’re 11 points behind Villa. That shows you, especially with the money United have spent, the difference between both clubs.

“Villa are on the up and United are on a decline.

“Villa are flying. We’ve got one of the best managers in the league and positive energy from top to bottom. The owners, manager and fanbase are all together.

“In 2023, nobody in the league has got more points than Villa, other than Manchester City.”

As well as exceeding expectations in the Premier League, Aston Villa have qualified for the latter stages of the Europa Conference League and Agbonlahor is loving his former side’s progress.

Agbonlahor added: “This is the best Aston Villa team that I’ve seen.

“I played in a good side, finishing sixth for three seasons in a row. But now, technically, especially the centre-halves like Pau Torres, they look very good.

“I would have loved playing in this side. I look at Ollie Watkins and the way Unai Emery has got the team playing for him. They find his runs in behind so quickly.

“When I watch them, I’m a bit jealous. It’s exciting, attacking football.

“Fans that are older than me would have been used to Villa being up there and winning the European Cup in 1982.

“It’s exciting times, with the football they’re playing, beating Manchester City and Arsenal at home and going toe-to-toe — Aston Villa haven’t done that for years.”