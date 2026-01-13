Aston Villa have reportedly reached an ‘agreement’ as they look to offload Netherlands international Donyell Malen, while they could re-sign Tammy Abraham.

The Villans had an incredibly frustrating summer transfer window as their renowned issues with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules limited their activity.

Villa struck a couple of days in the closing days of the window, but they were largely focused on retaining key assets as Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez were linked with exits.

Despite this, Unai Emery’s side overcame their dire start to the 2025/26 campaign to enter the Premier League title conversation as one of the form teams in Europe.

Aston Villa are currently only six points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal, so it’s hardly surprising that they are looking to strengthen their squad in this window.

This week, Villa struck an agreement with Atletico Madrid over signing Conor Gallagher, but Spurs have hijacked the deal and a medical has been scheduled for today.

This is a blow for Aston Villa, but they could still make a signing or two this month as they are working on a deal to re-sign Abraham from Serie A giants AS Roma.

Abraham is currently on loan at Besiktas, who have an obligation to sign him permanently for around £11m in the summer.

However, a report from Football Insider claims Roma ‘plan to accept an offer’ from Villa for Abraham, though this is dependent on one condition.

The report claims: ‘Roma plan to accept an offer to let Tammy Abraham leave on a permanent basis amid interest from Aston Villa, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The striker is currently on loan at Besiktas, who have an obligation to buy him at the end of the season, but the Italian giants are happy to backtrack on that deal, provided that they can still secure a fee for him.’

Interestingly, Villa and Roma could swap forwards in this window as the Serie A giants have turned to Malen after failing to acquire Joshua Zirkzee and Giacomo Raspadori.

Sky Sports reporter Angelo Mangiante has revealed that Villa and Roma have an ‘agreement’ over a deal worth around £25m (28.5 million euros) for Malen.

He said on X: ‘The two priorities have been, for many weeks, Zirkzee and Raspadori. After the difficulties in deciding (Raspadori) and the unexpected issues due to the coaching change (Zirkzee), we move forward with plan B, still Dutch, with #Malen.

‘For now, an agreement between clubs has been reached: loan with option to buy for 28.5m.’