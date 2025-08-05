Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Ivorian striker Evann Guessand after agreeing a fee with French club OGC Nice, according to reports in France.

Unai Emery’s side have been quiet in the 2025 summer transfer window, signing three players in total, none of whom will be regular starters next season.

The only player the Villans have brought in for a disclosed fee is Yasin Ozcan for £5.9million, and the former Kasimpasa player has already been sent out on loan to Anderlecht.

Spanish head coach Emery needs to bolster his attack before the Premier League season kicks off, and he’s finally closing in on his first noteworthy signing of the summer.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, there’s an agreement between Aston Villa and Nice for the transfer of Guessand to the Premier League.

The report says the 24-year-old will sign a five-year contract after the Ligue 1 side ‘agreed’ to the €35million (£30.4m) sale.

It’s added that Guessand will have his Villa medical on Wednesday and is ruled out for Nice’s Champions League qualifier against Benfica:

OGC Nice and Aston Villa have agreed to a transfer estimated at €35 million, including bonuses, for Ivorian striker Evann Guessand. He is expected to join the Premier League on a five-year contract. Evann Guessand will join Aston Villa. OGC Nice and the English club have agreed to transfer the Ivorian striker for €35 million, including bonuses. The Nice player will sign a five-year contract with the English club. He is expected to arrive in England on Wednesday to undergo a medical and will therefore not play in the Champions League match against Benfica.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Guessand is close to sealing a move to the Midlands.

He wrote on X: “Aston Villa are closing in on Evann Guessand deal with OGC Nice and player’s camp. Negotiations for €35m fee at final stages with details being sorted between clubs. Player said yes to #AVFC with details of his contract also being finalised.”

Guessand was on form for Nice last season, scoring 12 goals in 33 Ligue 1 matches.

Meanwhile, Villa are also hopeful of signing Leeds United and Atletico Madrid-linked Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The Portuguese was one of the Saints’ better performers in a dismal 2024/25 campaign in the Premier League and is expected to move clubs this summer.

According to Monday’s edition of A Bola, Fernandes is keen on making a return to the top flight after impressing last term.

