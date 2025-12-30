Unai Emery's Aston Villa have been backed to "spank" Arsenal for him

Pundit Chris Sutton hopes Aston Villa “spank” Arsenal in their Premier League meeting to make up for the “abuse” that their boss got from Gunners fans as a result of his spell there.

Third-placed Villa take on Premier League leaders Arsenal on Tuesday night. Villa are in sumptuous form, having won their last 11 games in all competitions.

The Gunners themselves are in great form, having lost just once in their last 24 games in all competitions. That one loss actually came against Villa, who they faced in the league on December 6.

The game was level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, before Emi Buendia scored Villa’s winner in the fifth minute of added time.

Sutton hopes Villa batter Arsenal this time around, making up for the treatment their boss got from Arsenal fans previously, as a result of his time as manager at the Emirates.

Sutton told BBC Sport: “After the abuse he took from Arsenal fans, I’d love nothing more than Emery to go back to the Emirates and win

“He absolutely didn’t deserve that. Some of those fans should take a long, hard look at themselves for the way they mocked him. I hope Villa go there and spank them, just because of that.”

Emery has a good record as a manager against Arsenal. Of the 10 games the Spanish boss has faced the Gunners in, his side have won four, drawn four and lost just two.

That stands Villa in good stead prior to their meeting against his old side.

Emery was perceived to have had a bad spell as Arsenal boss, but it was actually very similar to how he’s performed at Villa.

During his time at the Emirates between 2018 and 2019, Emery racked up 1.85 points per game, but he was sacked after 18 months in charge.

At Villa, where he has now been in charge of 164 matches, the Spanish boss has picked up 1.86 points per game.

The Villans have never finished below seventh in their three seasons under Emery, and they’re on course for their best finish, eclipsing the fourth place they achieved in 2023/24, if they can keep up current form.

