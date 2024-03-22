Aston Villa star is open to leaving for Arsenal or Chelsea transfer: ‘It has always been my dream’

Leon Bailey has confirmed that he would be open to leaving Aston Villa to join one of the Premier League ‘big six’ like Arsenal or Chelsea.

The Jamaica international arrived at Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around £30m but he took a little while to settle in.

Bailey: Who wouldn’t want to go to a massive team?

Bailey was eased into the starting line-up with just seven Premier League starts in his first season before making 26 last term as he contributed four goals and four assists.

But Bailey has been in his best form yet this season with his eight goals and eight assists in 27 Premier League appearances has helped Aston Villa up to fourth position.

And now Bailey has hinted that he would be open to a move to one of the Premier League’s traditional ‘big six’ clubs like Arsenal or Chelsea.

“You have big teams in England, they call themselves the big six,” Bailey told the Let’s Be Honest podcast. “The Arsenal’s and the Chelsea’s.

READ MORE: What the FFP is going on? Man City ‘expulsion’, Chelsea wait, Everton PSR fight, Forest appeal and Leicester?

“It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I am right now. Who wouldn’t want to go to a massive team? Especially coming out of Jamaica, do you know how big that is for the country? Especially being who I am as well.

“It would shine more light and that has been my focus whenever overseas. It is to use my platform to be able to shine light on the country and the young talents. It’s difficult for us Jamaicans to even dream about making it to Europe.

“I don’t know how to answer that question but I’d just have to see in the moment. I’ve really been enjoying my football and I’m really focused on Aston Villa, having one of the best seasons of my career.

“You never know in football but I’m comfortable and happy where I’m at. I just focus on one thing at a time.”

Youri Tielemans: We haven’t achieved anything yet

Youri Tielemans is also away on international duty and the Belgian midfielder has been talking about Aston Villa’s achievements this season and insists he has no regrets about making the move from Leicester City in the summer.

“It’s a great story, but we haven’t achieved anything yet,” Tielemans said. “We hope to achieve something with this team. For us, it’s important to stay where we are today, the title is another story.”

On moving to Aston Villa, Tielemans added: “I have never regretted my choice. It happens step by step, I know that there is a project in place and that there is sometimes a period of adaptation. I have always worked hard and I know that I am reaping the rewards now.”

READ MORE: Is Kobbie Mainoo a Defoe, a Mawson, or a Gardner? England bolters have a grim record