Oihan Sancet is being linked with Aston Villa and Manchester United.

According to reports, Aston Villa are ‘set to beat’ Manchester United in the race to sign Oihan Sancet from La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao.

Ruben Amorim has been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd and officially took over at the start of this week.

Amorim has a huge job at Man Utd as they are 13th in the Premier League after eleven matches.

The 39-year-old will have very little time to settle in as the hectic festive period is upon us and Man Utd’s first game after the international break is at Ipswich Town on November 24.

The winter transfer window is also not too far away and Man Utd are being linked with several potential signings.

24-year-old Sancet has reportedly been on their radar as he’s enjoyed a stunning start to the 2024/25 campaign. He has five goals in his 12 appearances across all competitions.

The Spanish attacking midfielder is under contract until 2032 and has an 80 million euro (£66m) release clause in his contract, so Athletic Bilbao are in a strong position.

However, Sancet is attracting interest from the Premier League ahead of January and a report from Caught Offside claims Aston Villa are ‘set to beat’ Man Utd in the race to sign him.

It is ‘possible’ that Amorim ‘loses out on one particular target’ as Aston Villa are ‘set to test Athletic Bilbao’s resolve’.

‘CaughtOffside sources indicate that the Midlands-based outfit are in the box seat with regards to potentially tying up a deal with La Liga giants, Athletic Club, for their highly-rated attacking midfielder, Oihan Sancet. ‘Though sources have advanced that the Villains are likely to make a significant bid in the upcoming January transfer window, it’s understood that Sancet has an €80m release clause which will make any deal difficult.’

‘Indeed, sources also suggest that Villa are undecided whether to meet the release clause, though the board are apparently working on various strategies to make this transfer happen. ‘Aston Villa scouts have watched many of the Spaniard’s games this season and have been keeping a close eye on him because Emery believes Sancet can be successful in the Premier League.’

Earlier this week, Amorim insisted he would “do everything” to get Man Utd back to where they “belong”.

“I will try to do everything to put this club in the place that it belongs,” Amorim said.

“And I believe a lot that we are going to succeed.”

He added: “You see the trophies and you see the tragedy that we have as a club. You understand the history, after the crash, then we were European champions. It is important to put this kind of strength in the team.

“When the players come here, they should make the same tour. It is very important. You have to feel this is Manchester United.”