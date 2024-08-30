Premier League club Aston Villa are planning a “big offer'” for Brazilian winger Raphinha on deadline day with Barcelona seeking large offers for the player.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Football Insider’s Track podcast, senior correspondent Peter O’Rourke revealed that the current financial predicament at Barcelona could open the door for a shock move for Raphinha to Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old has been linked all summer to the Midlands club after finishing in the top four last season, earning a Champions League place for the 2024/25 season.

Villa are looking for a like-for-like replacement for Moussa Diaby, who joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ittihad earlier in the transfer window and Raphinha can play on the left or the right, giving Emery options.

Football Insider sources state that the potential move would be “very ambitious” and “a real signal of intent” on deadline day as it shows other Premier League clubs that Aston Villa mean business.

The Spanish club will only accept big offers for the former Leeds United star as he has been a main starter in La Liga.

Raphinha has recorded two assists in three games for the Spanish giants, who will only sell the player for a large offer on deadline day.

The Brazilian winger netted ten goals and made 13 assists in 37 appearances last term and has proven himself in a Barcelona shirt.

He is under contract until June 2027 after joining the club from Leeds two years ago.

Villa have signed eight permanent singings this summer and are looking to add Raphinha to the squad after the loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

Unai Emery spoke to the press on their loss to Arsenal and their business towards the end of the transfer window.

“Yes, I am happy, I am happy. Our first victory last week was fantastic. Today we lost, but we competed well and we were feeling comfortable in the structure we created. Some players, there is still work to do to get better physically and understanding how we want to play.

“Some players came back late from holidays, or they are joining us this year and need time. Last week, we changed some players and the impact was fantastic, today we changed it but they scored.

“We are trying to be demanding how we can improve the squad, how we can improve some circumstances. Maybe we will need time to be stronger and this week we are going to analyse if there’s something we can add.”

Aston Villa are next in action against Leicester City on Saturday.