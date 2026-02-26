Aston Villa’s fresh ‘stance’ on selling Morgan Rogers has been revealed, with a £100m transfer to a Big Six club looking inevitable.

In the era of PSR, non-Big Six clubs striving for greatness are not allowed to have nice things for too long.

Aston Villa are currently leading the charge to disrupt the elite, largely thanks to the continued brilliance of Unai Emery getting the absolute maximum of what’s at his disposal.

Villa’s severe injury issues are threatening their Champions League push, but you would still have to back Emery’s side to do enough to secure a spot in the competition, especially with the inconsistency of Chelsea and Liverpool.

This would be particularly impressive because PSR rules have ensured that Emery and Villa have had to operate with one hand behind their back in recent years, with the tactical sales of valuable assets needed to keep them on the straight and narrow.

Their risk of sanctions have also limited the number of notable incomings, and this will likely continue in the summer as Rogers stands out as the most obvious candidate to be sold to balance the books.

23-year-old Rogers would be the most damaging of Aston Villa’s recent absentees; the England international is one of the finest attacking midfielders in the Premier League and is primed to reach even greater heights in the coming years.

But this also means that he is not short of interest, with Chelsea long-term admirers of the midfielder and a move to Man Utd mooted as a potential replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

And the immense level of interest in Rogers is one reason why Aston Villa will be left with very little choice but to sell their prized asset in the summer.

There is also the PSR factor, while his recent contract extension, as is the case with most new deals of this ilk, will only protect his value and not be a sign of commitment to Aston Villa.

The feeling of inevitability regarding a transfer for Rogers is underlined by a new report from GiveMeSport and journalist Ben Jacobs, with it claimed that Aston Villa’s current ‘stance’ is that they ‘could yet sanction the transfer exit’.

It is also noted that Rogers’ contract extension could see his valuation ‘rise to the £100million mark or even towards becoming a British transfer record’, but this asking price will surely be met by one or more of the Premier League’s elite clubs in the not-too-distant future.

“Firstly, the contract extension was to reward Rogers and to protect his valuation, and secondly, Villa still may need a significant outgoing, even though they’re on course for Champions League football this season,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“It may be that financially speaking, and to do a squad overhaul, a big outgoing is still necessary as far as Villa are concerned.

Jacobs added: “It’ll be really interesting to see whether the new contract has changed the goalposts and Villa hold more of the cards, or whether those suitors a year ago that may return in summer 2026 point back to their £80million plus valuation from last summer and still feel a deal is possible around those kind of terms.”

