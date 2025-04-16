Carragher fires dig at Man Utd loanee Rashford over Aston Villa music blunder in PSG defeat

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at Man Utd loanee Marcus Rashford during Aston Villa’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

The Villans found themselves two goals down after just 27 minutes at Villa Park to go 5-1 down on aggregate in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against PSG.

Youri Tielemans got one back before half-time for Unai Emery’s side before Aston Villa scored two quick second-half goals through John McGinn and Ezri Konsa to bring the tie back to 5-4.

Aston Villa had 33 minutes of normal time to score another to take it to extra time but it wasn’t to be as the French side hung on to progress into the semi-finals.

Rashford was very impressive in attack as the Villans threw everything at PSG on Tuesday night but Carragher aimed a dig at the Man Utd loanee before the match.

Aston Villa accidentally played the Europa League music rather than the Champions League theme tune through the speakers as the players lined up before the crucial fixture, to the bemusement of the teams.

Villa defender Konsa shook his head and facepalmed – but Carragher saw the funny side and commented when the camera panned to Rashford: “I mean, actually… Marcus Rashford seems fine – he’s used to it.”

Former Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker gave his view on the anthem error on CBS Sports: “I would’ve laughed, I would’ve said, ‘what nugget pressed the wrong button?’.

“I’ll be laughing to myself but at that point you’re just so focused on the game as a player.

“It doesn’t make a difference. Nico [Cantor] made the point where he said if you’re Paris Saint-Germain you’re probably going to be arrogant and say, ‘how are we playing these guys who are playing the wrong anthem?’. It might motivate them a bit more.

“I don’t look it as too much of a big deal. It’s more of an embarrassment from the club perspective, but those players there, they’re already dialled in and tuned in.

“I don’t think it’s too much of a big thing from a player perspective.”

While CBS Sports pundit Nico Cantor added: “I grew up in a football culture where every single detail matters,

“From what you eat before the game, what you’re doing the night before, to how you finish the game in minute 90 – it’s just embarrassing.

“It’s so anti-climatic to then go out and see my players lined up and it’s the Europa League anthem, that’s just not how you want to go out.”