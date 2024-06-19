Villa, Chelsea ‘agree’ £35m transfer after PL rivals settle on ‘compromise’ with ‘personal terms in place’

According to reports, Aston Villa have ‘reached an agreement’ over signing Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, who is set to pen a six-year contract.

Villa and Chelsea have been in talks over several deals in recent days as it has been suggested that Jhon Duran and Conor Gallagher could switch clubs.

But with Gallagher reportedly set to ‘reject’ Aston Villa, Unai Emery’s side have turned their attention to signing Maatsen.

The talented full-back shone while on loan in the Championship with Burnley in 2022/23 as he helped them get promoted to the Premier League.

Burnley pushed to sign Maatsen permanently last summer but the 22-year-old committed his future to Chelsea by penning a contract extension until 2026.

Maatsen only made one Premier League start for Chelsea during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign so he was sent out on loan to German outfit Borussia Dortmund in January.

This proved to be a successful loan spell as he helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final. He grabbed three goals and two assists in his 23 appearances.

Dortmund have been in talks with Chelsea over signing Maatsen permanently, but are unable to pay the £35m required to sign him.

This has opened the door for Aston Villa and The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has revealed that they have ‘reached an agreement’ with Chelsea to sign Maatsen and ‘personal terms are in place’.

Ornstein added: ‘With a £35million release clause in Maatsen’s contract specific only to Borussia Dortmund and now expired anyway, Villa and Chelsea have compromised on a fee just above that figure. Personal terms are also in place on a six-year contract, which Villa are working to finalise.

‘Villa manager Unai Emery is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old and wants to recruit him ahead of next season, when the West Midlands side will contest Champions League football for the first time.’

Fabrizio Romano has since backed up this report. He tweeted: “Aston Villa are confident to get it done also on final details by the end of this week, there’s already green light from Chelsea.

“Clubs are discussing the possibility to include one player in the deal, currently not guaranteed to be Jhon Durán.”

