Aston Villa closing on agreement for Man City talent Taylor, as Romano confirms return almost sealed

Kane Taylor is nearing a return to Aston Villa after five years at Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Aston Villa are nearing the re-signing of Manchester City academy talent Kane Taylor, after he left for the Etihad outfit in 2019.

Birmingham-born Taylor was part of Villa’s youth setup until 2019, when he made the switch to City. He has since risen through the ranks, playing under-18 and now full academy football, at the age of 19.

Taylor, who plays as a left-back or a central midfielder, bagged four goals and an assist in 19 Premier League 2 games last season, and in the UEFA Youth Cup, he mesmerised with four goals and five assists in six games, including a goal and three assists in a single performance against Red Star’s academy.

Villa have kept their eye on him since he’s been away, and transfer insider Romano has confirmed that he is now close to a return.

He states they are ‘closing on an agreement’ with Taylor. The long-term agreement for the player which is in the works is said to be ‘almost sealed’ after a deal being put in place between the clubs.

Romano suggests all will be complete very soon, for Taylor to return to Villa Park after five years away.

Villa’s academy has brought through some fantastic assets, like Gareth Barry, Gabby Agbonlahor and Jack Grealish.

City have recently brought through the likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis, but the chance of breaking through into the first team at Villa Park seems an easier task.

Taylor’s versatility will no doubt stand him in good stead, but that he can play left-back, and two of Villa’s three players in the position – Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne – are north of 30, he could soon find himself in a good position to be playing senior football.

But Villa might want to prioritise Taylor’s progression as a midfielder, given his terrific returns in last season’s UEFA Youth Cup came from the centre of the park. Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen.

