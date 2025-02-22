Marcus Rashford has been labelled the Holte End's "new hero"

Jamie Redknapp feels directors will be asking “why didn’t I get Marcus Rashford” as Aston Villa were hailed for a “masterclass” of January business including a the “new Holte End hero”.

The Marcus Rashford x Marco Asensio link-up was fully unleashed at Villa against Chelsea in the Premier League. Both of the goals in the 2-1 win were assisted by Rashford and scored by Asensio. It’s a sign to Unai Emery that he recruited correctly in January.

For the first goal, half-time substitute Rashford made a bursting run down the left flank, and was able to knock the ball back across goal with just one touch, where Asensio was on hand to turn it in.

The second saw Rashford fizz a cross into the box, and Asensio struck towards goal, where Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen made a hash of saving it, dropping the ball back into his own goal.

After the match, Redknapp hailed Villa for their business, and making a call which other clubs will be ruing now.

“The Holte End have a new hero. He gave energy, he gave enthusiasm,” Redknapp said.

“That’s how to do the transfer window. That’s a masterclass. I’m sure there’s directors all over saying: why didn’t I get Marcus Rashford?”

Fellow pundit Steve Sidwell hailed the reaction from the Villa fans to Rashford’s signing, as they’ve made him feel at home immediately.

“He’s been loved as soon as he entered the building. He’s had the backing of the fans, willing him on,” Sidwell said.

“He looks so sharp, looks like he’s got the bit between his teeth.”

There is reported uncertainty over whether Villa will choose to utilise their £40million option to buy Rashford, but if he continues playing like he did against Chelsea, there seems almost no way the Manchester United man won’t be signed.

His new team-mate, Asensio, was also labelled a “great signing” by Redknapp, with Sidwell feeling the attacker’s work rate was “phenomenal”.

