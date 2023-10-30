Aston Villa consider move for £44m Chelsea target; he is ‘intrigued; by Unai Emery’s ‘project’

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing highly-rated Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who has also been linked with Chelsea in the past.

Unai Emery has had a tremendous impact at Villa Park. He guided his team to a seventh-place finish last season and they have continued in a similar fashion this term. They currently sit in fifth place, trailing league leaders Tottenham by just four points.

Emery brought in some quality players such as Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Nicolo Zaniolo (loan) in the summer transfer window, but the manager is still keen to bolster his squad further in January.

It’s thought that Aston Villa are keen to sign a new winger to provide competition for the likes of Diaby and Leon Bailey, who has a poor injury record.

According to reputed transfer journalist Dean Jones, Williams is one player that the Villains are keen on, and he is already ‘intrigued’ by their ‘project.’

“Sure, he has been intrigued by the Aston Villa project,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“But, with Nico Williams, I’m never completely sure that it’s actually the transfer that you’ve got to convince him of. I think it’s actually leaving Athletic Club that you’ve got to convince him of.

“Obviously, it’s a club that is ingrained in the community, and players that play for them tend to play there for a very long time and sometimes their entire careers.

“The fact that his brother is also at the club means there are even more reasons for him to stay at Athletic Bilbao.

“I think that it’s a particularly complicated situation. Also, there is the factor that Athletic Club believe they are close to Nico Williams signing a new contract.”

Williams broke onto the scene in 2020 and has gradually become one of Athletic Bilbao’s most important players.

Last season, Williams made 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and making six assists. He also played a key role in helping his team reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

The attacker has continued his good form this season, too, making five assists in eight LaLiga appearances so far.

As mentioned, Chelsea are also interested in Williams. Mauricio Pochettino considered signing the 21-year-old during the summer window, but ultimately opted to bring in Cole Palmer instead.

The Blues remain interested in the Athletic Bilbao winger, however, so they could come back in for Williams this winter.

Williams’ current contract contains a €50m (approx. £43.6m) release clause. As mentioned by Jones, he is currently in talks over a new contract with the Basque club, but it remains unsigned at this stage.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa or Chelsea are willing to match his release clause in January. Although, there is still no guarantee they will be able to convince him to leave Bilbao.

